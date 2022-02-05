Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,519,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,987,000 after buying an additional 1,642,475 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,798,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,840 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,301 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,202,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4,713.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,171,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.55.

Hologic stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.16. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

