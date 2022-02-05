Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 149.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,980 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $457,806,000 after purchasing an additional 131,849 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,007,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,031,000 after buying an additional 284,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,087,000 after buying an additional 93,083 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,701,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,531,000 after buying an additional 228,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 76.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,551,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,909,000 after buying an additional 674,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.79. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.88 and a 52 week high of $91.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.15. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $475,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,812,981.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

