Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,192 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,453 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.37% of First Financial worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stadium Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 511,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Financial by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 28,941 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 170,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in First Financial by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 108,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ THFF opened at $44.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.78. First Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $573.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.76.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.52). First Financial had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

