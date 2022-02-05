Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.15% of MYR Group worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in MYR Group by 35.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MYR Group by 1,377.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 365,516 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group in the third quarter valued at $121,000. AXA S.A. increased its stake in MYR Group by 535.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MYR Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $128,013.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,526,914 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $90.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.81. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $121.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

