Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Shares Up 0.1%

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.08 and last traded at $8.08. 472 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRETF. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.09.

Martinrea International, Inc is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

