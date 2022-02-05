Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 330 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.69.

ITW stock opened at $228.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.36 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.22 and its 200 day moving average is $231.23.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

