Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.15.

ADP stock opened at $206.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.55. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.24 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The firm has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

