Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $406,000 Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 204.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $236,371.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $54,937.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,011 shares of company stock worth $710,143 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.13.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.66. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.30 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.50.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

