Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 279 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in AerCap were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AER. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in AerCap in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,667,151,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in AerCap in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,190,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP raised its stake in AerCap by 96.1% in the second quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 1,909,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,810,000 after purchasing an additional 935,860 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,382,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its stake in AerCap by 565.7% in the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 771,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,501,000 after purchasing an additional 655,484 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AER shares. TheStreet raised shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $62.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $42.92 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average is $59.59. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

