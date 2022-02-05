Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will report $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $0.91. Matador Resources reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 292.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

MTDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

In related news, Director Reynald Baribault acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,548,000 after purchasing an additional 148,977 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 49,366.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 129,387 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after purchasing an additional 541,688 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources stock opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $48.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 4.09.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.