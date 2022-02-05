Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MTCH. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.73.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $115.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.27. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. Match Group has a 12-month low of $105.15 and a 12-month high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Match Group by 518.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

