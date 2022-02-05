McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $270.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $262.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised McKesson from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $281.42.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $265.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.22. McKesson has a 12-month low of $169.34 and a 12-month high of $271.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 10,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $2,254,882.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,830 shares of company stock worth $10,804,085 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth about $438,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP increased its stake in McKesson by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.