McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Lifted to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group upgraded McKesson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Argus increased their price target on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $281.42.

NYSE MCK opened at $265.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. McKesson has a 1-year low of $169.34 and a 1-year high of $271.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.22.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,703,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,830 shares of company stock valued at $10,804,085. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in McKesson by 140.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,543 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,918,000 after purchasing an additional 64,015 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,673,000 after purchasing an additional 303,884 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65,607 shares during the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

