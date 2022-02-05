MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of MDU Resources Group worth $14,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 245,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 20,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 492,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 320,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $35.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.40.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

