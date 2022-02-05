MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at National Bank Financial

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

MEGEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $12.15 on Friday. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.