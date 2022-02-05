Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 90 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 714.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,889 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $180,482,000. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $131,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,363,000 after acquiring an additional 392,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,968,000 after acquiring an additional 352,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $237.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.41. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -791.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -310.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.68.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

