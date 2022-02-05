Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 983 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Ball were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seeyond grew its position in Ball by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.4% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 18.2% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.5% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.06.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $93.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.02 and its 200-day moving average is $91.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.