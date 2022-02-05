Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $614,000 Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,516 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.57.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $336.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.94. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

