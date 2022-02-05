Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $680,000 Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of International Paper by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.40. International Paper has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.93.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.57%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.