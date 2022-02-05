Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $787,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 467.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 13.6% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 297,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $79,083,000 after buying an additional 147,564 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $270.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.71. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

