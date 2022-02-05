Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Lowers Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 96.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,956 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 131.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 59.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI opened at $554.71 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $400.01 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $574.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $610.23. The firm has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 1.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 220.58% and a net margin of 35.53%. MSCI’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.67.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

