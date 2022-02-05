Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 35 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,552,000 after acquiring an additional 591,608 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,687,000 after acquiring an additional 233,100 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,254,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,283,000 after purchasing an additional 120,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 31.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,065,000 after purchasing an additional 101,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $588.43.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $503.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $556.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $557.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $405.60 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.