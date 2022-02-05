Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Trims Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $144,000. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.7% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 896,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,836,000 after acquiring an additional 147,645 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $2,329,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYF stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average is $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

