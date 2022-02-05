Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 14,162 Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,162 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.71) target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.89) to €4.40 ($4.94) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.