Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uxin by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 16,496 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Uxin stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44. Uxin Limited has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $465.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.25.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.69 million for the quarter.

About Uxin

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

