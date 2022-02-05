Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.12% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

ELDN stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $22.91.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

