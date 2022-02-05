Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Jennifer Newstead Sells 125 Shares

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

On Tuesday, January 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $37,471.25.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total transaction of $40,306.25.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.72, for a total transaction of $82,180.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total transaction of $84,832.50.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total transaction of $82,135.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $82,362.50.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $83,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total transaction of $84,705.00.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $237.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $322.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.30. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.11 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FB shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. FMR LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after buying an additional 865,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.