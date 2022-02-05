MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0153 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years.

Shares of CMU stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 528,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 15.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

