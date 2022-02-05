Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Mizuho

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.28.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $73.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.38. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.22%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $82,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,397,000 after purchasing an additional 386,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,148,000 after buying an additional 191,235 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,161,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,433,000 after buying an additional 1,981,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,877,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,496,000 after buying an additional 1,555,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

