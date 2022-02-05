Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is Dalal Street LLC’s Largest Position

Dalal Street LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,579,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,150 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for 58.8% of Dalal Street LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Dalal Street LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $112,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2,145.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 173.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 42.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

Shares of MU opened at $81.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.71.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

