Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.09.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

MRTX opened at $119.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.36. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $214.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. Analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $111,986.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total transaction of $171,203.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,607 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 13.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 16,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 51.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 262,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,407,000 after buying an additional 89,329 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 69.0% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $4,615,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 41.2% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,292,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.