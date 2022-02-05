Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) One Day Volume Hits $458,210.00

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $362.87 or 0.00874693 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $9.80 million and $458,210.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00052098 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.59 or 0.07237622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00054814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,419.98 or 0.99841189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00053031 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 26,998 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

