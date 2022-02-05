Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) traded down 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.68 and last traded at $25.69. 1,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Mitsubishi Heavy Industries alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average is $25.89.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.