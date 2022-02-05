Mizuho Increases Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $136.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $125.00 to $136.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHKP. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.08.

Shares of CHKP opened at $128.26 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $131.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.09.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 43,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

