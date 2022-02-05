Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $1,708,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $3,013,400.00.
- On Thursday, January 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total transaction of $3,293,400.00.
- On Monday, December 27th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total transaction of $1,215,500.00.
- On Thursday, December 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.30, for a total transaction of $3,709,500.00.
- On Monday, December 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $5,140,200.00.
- On Thursday, December 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total transaction of $3,012,900.00.
- On Monday, November 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,465,150.00.
- On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total transaction of $1,129,300.00.
MRNA stock opened at $163.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.15 and a 200 day moving average of $312.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.34 and a 52 week high of $497.49.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.87.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
