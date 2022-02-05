Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.84

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

A number of analysts have commented on MYSRF shares. Citigroup upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moneysupermarket.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.72.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

