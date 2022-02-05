Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $846,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 537,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,386 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 812,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.7% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $84.29 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.39.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.56.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

