Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VIGL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:VIGL opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. Vigil Neuroscience has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $14.94.

Vigil Neuroscience Inc is a microglia-focused therapeutics company. It focused on developing treatments for both rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Vigil Neuroscience Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

