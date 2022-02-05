Morgan Stanley Lowers Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $71.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $73.11 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. The company had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac bought 3,780 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,026 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

