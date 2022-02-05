Morgan Stanley Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $190.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PYPL. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $277.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.18.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $126.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $148.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal has a one year low of $121.40 and a one year high of $310.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.7% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

