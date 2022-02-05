Morgan Stanley Trims Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Target Price to $55.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PNR. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.36.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $59.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pentair has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Pentair by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Pentair by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 5.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,584,000 after purchasing an additional 43,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

