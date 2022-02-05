Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Director Timothy James Walker Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Director Timothy James Walker sold 2,300 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total transaction of C$12,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$111,720.

MRT.UN stock opened at C$5.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$352.82 million and a PE ratio of -5.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 12-month low of C$4.85 and a 12-month high of C$7.34.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

