Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $336,000 Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,137,000 after acquiring an additional 534,023 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 23.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 302,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after acquiring an additional 57,281 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth $239,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.0% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NTR opened at $72.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.05. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.76.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

