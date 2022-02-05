Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $511,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,771 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 69.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 40.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $45.84 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. OTR Global upgraded Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

