Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 1,885 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,348,000 after buying an additional 176,522 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 186,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,810,000 after buying an additional 93,901 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,617,000 after buying an additional 54,212 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,042.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 49,186 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 207,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,229,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the period.

VBK stock opened at $242.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.78 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

