Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $900.33

Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 900.33 ($12.10) and traded as low as GBX 883 ($11.87). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 883 ($11.87), with a volume of 79,653 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 900.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 906.59. The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 5.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.21%.

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

