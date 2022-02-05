Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Myovant Sciences from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average is $19.35. Myovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $27.43.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $38,175.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $291,867.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,606 shares of company stock worth $439,801. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 280.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

