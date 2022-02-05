Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the areas of transportation, industry and livelihood-related fields. Its business segment includes Precision Reduction Gears, New Energy Equipment, Railroad Vehicle Equipment, Commercial Vehicle Equipment, Hydraulic and Aircraft Equipment, Packaging Machines and Welfare Equipment. Nabtesco Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

NCTKF stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. Nabtesco has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $32.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.25.

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

