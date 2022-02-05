National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Akumin in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $0.75 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Akumin’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AKU. National Bankshares cut Akumin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.00 to $0.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of AKU opened at $1.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.74. Akumin has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Akumin by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Akumin by 301.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akumin by 62.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akumin by 78.5% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,711 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akumin by 7.7% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 446,270 shares during the period. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

