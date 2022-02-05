National Bankshares Lowers Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$51.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.50 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.56.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

AP.UN stock opened at C$43.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.56 billion and a PE ratio of 15.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.41. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$35.40 and a 12-month high of C$46.55.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.